US urges citizens to avoid Iraq travel amid rising Iran-Israel conflict

Amid the Iran-Israel conflict, the US warns citizens not to travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, and armed conflict, citing extreme risks and limited embassy support

Iran
The advisory comes after the US Department of State on June 11 ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from Iraq. | Representational
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
The United States has issued an alert to its citizens against travelling to Iraq under any circumstances, citing the threat of terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, and civil unrest amid escalating regional tensions linked to the Iran-Israel conflict.
 
The advisory comes after the US Department of State on June 11 ordered the departure of non-emergency government personnel from Iraq, underscoring the deteriorating security conditions in the country. “Do not travel to Iraq for any reason,” the US Embassy and Consulate in Iraq said in an alert, pointing to the “US government’s limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Iraq.”
 
According to the updated travel advisory, American citizens in Iraq face a range of serious threats including violence by terrorist and insurgent groups, anti-US militia activity, and frequent attacks involving improvised explosive devices (IEDs), indirect fire, and drones. These attacks have occurred even in major urban centres. 
 
“US government personnel in Iraq are required to live and work under strict security due to serious threats,” the Embassy said, adding that Baghdad-based staff are prohibited from using the Baghdad International Airport due to ongoing risks.
 
The US has also cautioned against travel to areas near Iraq’s northern borders, warning of aerial bombardments, armed clashes, and heightened militant activity. American nationals are particularly discouraged from attempting to cross into Syria through Iraq.
 
“US citizens should not travel through Iraq to engage in armed conflict in Syria,” the advisory noted. “They would face extreme personal risks — kidnapping, injury, or death — and legal risks including arrest, fines, and expulsion.”

10-years jail for illegal border crossing

 
The Kurdistan Regional Government has announced that those caught illegally crossing the Iraq-Syria border could face prison terms of up to ten years.
 
Adding to the dangers, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also issued flight advisories for civil aviation operating in and around Iraqi airspace. Travellers have been urged to check FAA regulations before making any travel decisions.   
 
Apart from security threats, regular demonstrations, protests, and labour strikes across Iraq further complicate travel and movement within the country. The Embassy warned that such events could erupt without notice and potentially turn violent.

'Don't rely on US govt assistance'

 
For those who still choose to remain in or travel to Iraq despite the warnings, the US government strongly advises preparation of a comprehensive personal security plan, arranging legal documents such as wills and powers of attorney, and ensuring that loved ones have access to essential records in case of emergencies.
 
“Have departure plans that do not rely on US government assistance,” the advisory said.
 
The Embassy has recommended US citizens enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive timely alerts and to help authorities locate them in emergencies.
 

Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsIraqUS embassyUS travel advisorySyria

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 7:15 PM IST

