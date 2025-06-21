Home / World News / After Trump's 2nd rebuke, Tulsi Gabbard says Iran could build bomb soon

After Trump's 2nd rebuke, Tulsi Gabbard says Iran could build bomb soon

After a second public rebuke from Donald Trump, US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard has clarified her Iran remarks, saying Tehran could build a nuclear weapon within weeks to months if it chooses

Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard
Donald Trump dismisses Tulsi Gabbard's statement on US intelligence view on Iran's nuclear capability. (Photo: Reuters)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In an attempt to clear the air after a public rejection of her earlier statement that Iran was not building nuclear weapons, Tulsi Gabbard, America’s Director of National Intelligence (DNI), on June 22 said the United States believes Iran could build a nuclear weapon “within weeks to months”.
 
Only hours earlier, President Donald Trump had dismissed her for giving “wrong” information—a sign of tensions surfacing publicly between the two.
 
Gabbard took to social media platform X to state that her earlier comment—that Iran was not constructing a nuclear weapon—had been misunderstood. She insisted her views aligned with the President’s. 
 
“The dishonest media is intentionally taking my testimony out of context and spreading fake news as a way to manufacture division. America has intelligence that Iran is at the point that it can produce a nuclear weapon within weeks to months, if they decide to finalise the assembly. President Trump has been clear that can’t happen, and I agree,” she wrote.

Gabbard’s earlier testimony to Congress

In March, Gabbard told Congress that the intelligence community did not believe Iran was actively building a nuclear weapon. “The intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon,” she said at the time.
 
However, President Trump publicly contradicted Gabbard on June 21, telling reporters, “She is wrong,” in reference to her earlier testimony. It marked the second time within a week that he had rejected her assessment.
 
On June 17, when asked about her stance again, Trump had said, “I don’t care what she says.” His comments placed him closer in line with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who considers Iran’s potential nuclear capability to be an immediate threat.
 
White House officials attempted to play down the apparent disconnect between Trump and Gabbard, noting that uranium enrichment could allow Iran to quickly build a bomb if it chose to. 
 
A source familiar with US intelligence reports told Reuters that the formal assessment presented by Gabbard had not changed. The source also said intelligence agencies believe it could take Iran up to three years to develop a functional nuclear warhead that could reach a chosen target.

Internal divide within Trump’s circle?

These developments come as the US weighs its role in the escalating Iran–Israel conflict. They also expose divisions within Trump’s “Make America Great Again” coalition. Some supporters back Israel unconditionally, while others believe intervention abroad conflicts with Trump’s “America First” agenda.
 
Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman known for her anti-interventionist stance, had attracted attention for supporting Trump’s foreign policy approach, particularly his promise to be a “peacemaker” in a second term.
 
According to American media reports, Gabbard has been excluded from key internal discussions on the Iran–Israel crisis. She was notably absent from a high-level meeting at Camp David on June 8, where top officials met to discuss mounting tensions.
 
Despite reports of her being sidelined, Vice President J D Vance publicly defended Gabbard on June 18. He said, “Tulsi is a veteran, a patriot, a loyal supporter of President Trump and a critical part of the coalition he built in 2024. She’s an essential member of our nat sec team, & we’re grateful for her tireless work to keep America safe from foreign threats.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Polls can't take place without govt's support: B'desh election body chief

Israel hits Iran's Isfahan nuclear research facility, kills 3 commanders

Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defence spending

Vance blames California Democrats for protests, mocks Sen Padilla as 'Jose'

Iran, Israel launch fresh attacks after Tehran rules out nuclear talks

Topics :Donald TrumpJD VanceTulsi GabbardIsrael Iran ConflictIran nuclear agreementUS intelligence

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story