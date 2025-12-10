Home / World News / Trump slams Europe as 'decaying group of nations', calls its leaders 'weak'

Trump's criticism comes as Europe scrambles to influence talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine, with leaders increasingly concerned he could scale back US support for Kyiv

Trump's scathing comments came a day after European leaders met in London to discuss their continued joint efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine | (Photo:PTI)
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
US President Donald Trump has described Europe as a "decaying" group of countries and its leaders as "weak", criticising traditional American allies over immigration and their handling of the Russia–Ukraine war. He also indicated he would back European political candidates who align with his vision for the continent.
 
In an interview with Politico on Tuesday (local time), Trump said, “I think they’re weak. But I also think that they want to be so politically correct.”
 
“I think they don’t know what to do,” he added.
 
Trump's remarks come at a sensitive point in talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, with European leaders increasingly worried he could pull back support for Kyiv and the continent. In the interview, he gave no reassurance and said Russia was clearly in a stronger position than Ukraine.
 
According to a BBC report, European leaders have tried to carve out a role in the US-led efforts to bring the war to an end, fearing that a rapid deal could come at the expense of Europe’s long-term interests.
 
Trump's scathing comments came a day after European leaders met in London to discuss their continued joint efforts to stop the fighting in Ukraine. When asked whether Europe could help bring an end to the war, Trump said, “They talk, but they don’t produce. And the war just keeps going on and on.” 
 

London, Paris struggling under migration: Trump

 
In recent days, European capitals have reacted with alarm to Trump’s newly issued National Security Strategy, which positions his administration against Europe’s mainstream political class and calls for “cultivating resistance” to the status quo on immigration and other divisive issues.
 
In the interview, Trump echoed that message, saying cities such as London and Paris are "struggling under migration" from the Middle East and Africa. He warned that without tougher border policies, some European states “will not be viable countries any longer".
 
He also singled out London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a “disaster” and suggesting immigration had helped him win elections.
 

Zelenskyy main obstacle to peace: Trump

 
Earlier, on December 7, Trump suggested that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the main obstacle to peace, adding that Russia was “fine” with Trump’s peace plan outlined to both sides.
 
During the interview, he said Ukrainian negotiators “loved” the US-backed proposal and alleged Zelenskyy had not yet read it.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

