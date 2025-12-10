Kim Jong Un and top officials prepare for once-in-5-years party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other top officials have gathered to discuss preparations for the ruling party's first full congress in five years, state media reported Wednesday. The top-level meeting will set new priorities as the US and South Korea seek a resumption of talks with North Korea.

The Korean Central News Agency reported that Kim presided over a plenary meeting of the Workers Party's Central Committee on Tuesday. It said participants began discussing unspecified key issues related to the party congress and reviewing this year's state policies.

KCNA gave no further details, but observers say the plenary meeting will likely last a few days and set an official agenda for the party congress, which is expected to be held in January or February.

The congress, the top decision-making organ of the Workers' Party, was revived by Kim in 2016 after a 36-year hiatus. Experts say Kim aimed to increase the party's authority as part of efforts to solidify his grip on power. The focus of outside attention on the congress is whether Kim will respond to US and South Korean efforts to improve ties. North Korea has steadfastly rebuffed the US and South Korea's calls to resume talks since Kim's high-stakes nuclear diplomacy with President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019, but some experts say Kim could return to talk with the US next year.