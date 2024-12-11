Elon Musk becomes first person to reach $400 billion in net worth

By Dylan Sloan Elon Musk has become the first person to reach $400 billion in net worth, the latest milestone for the world’s richest individual.

The most recent catalyst was an insider share sale of his privately held SpaceX, which boosted Musk’s net worth by roughly $50 billion in one fell swoop to $439.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Musk’s fortune has staged a dramatic turnaround since late 2022, when at one point he saw his net worth drop by more than $200 billion. But it’s been especially turbocharged of late after Donald Trump’s election win last month, with Musk being his most prominent political donor and advocate.

Tesla Inc.’s stock is up about 65% since before the election, buoyed by expectations that Trump will streamline the rollout of self-driving cars and eliminate tax credits for electric vehicles that help Tesla’s competitors. Musk is slated to occupy a key role in the new administration as co-head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, giving him a bully pulpit in Washington and a direct line to the Oval Office.

Meanwhile, the value of his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, has more than doubled since it last raised money in May to $50 billion, with the Wall Street Journal reporting last month that Trump’s victory helped drive new interest.

The company makes most of its money on contracts with the US government, and can likely depend on more support under a Trump administration. The president-elect lauded Musk’s vision of putting astronauts on Mars in campaign speeches, and joined Musk at a SpaceX launch in Texas shortly after the election.

Jared Isaacman, Trump’s pick for NASA head, is a billionaire tech executive who made the first commercial spacewalk on a chartered SpaceX launch in September. He praised the company as “the most innovative, literally impressive organization that I’ve ever seen” last month after investing $27.5 million in SpaceX through his payments firm in 2021. Musk, 53, was handed a piece of bad news last week when a Delaware judge struck down his 2018 Tesla pay package, currently valued at more than $100 billion, for a second time. Tesla said it would appeal the decision, which Musk described as “absolute corruption” on X. Even if Musk’s compensation award is ultimately clawed back, he would still be the world’s richest person by a long shot.