Home / World News / Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

Tesla wants to pursue a deal similar to one that Ford Motor Co. announced in February with CATL to construct a plant wholly owned by the US automaker

Bloomberg
Elon Musk begins second day of China visit after emphasizing ties

5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 8:49 AM IST
Follow Us

Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has started the second day of his trip to China, having opened his first visit since before the pandemic by emphasizing the importance of maintaining ties with the nation.   

Musk arrived Tuesday in Beijing, where he met Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and is also expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai factory during the trip. In his meeting with Qin, Musk said the interests of China and the US are intertwined, according to a government statement. The release cited him saying that Tesla opposes decoupling from China and is willing to keep expanding in the country.

The remarks are reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s Ola Källenius telling the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag last month that unbundling from China is “an illusion,” and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook emphasizing the symbiotic nature of the iPhone maker’s relationship with the country during a visit in March. Just last week, General Motors Co.’s Mary Barra said China remains a key market for the company and that she was looking forward to continuing to develop clean cars with local partners.

The comments run counter to efforts by leaders including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to gain a geopolitical upper hand over Chinese President Xi Jinping by exerting greater influence over the trade of key components, including electric-car batteries and semiconductors. The US and Germany have offered state support for local manufacturing to help de-risk supply chains and wean the auto industry off its heavy reliance on China for EV components.

The billionaire also met with the CEO of battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Yuqun Zeng on Tuesday, according to ArenaEV. A picture of him with Zeng walking through what looks like a hotel lobby was circulating on social media. CATL declined to comment.
On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended a welcome to Musk. 

“China welcomes Mr. Musk and other leaders from the business community to have a better understanding of China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.

But the relationship hasn’t always been easy. After a red-carpet welcome to China, Tesla has weathered growing public resentment at times tensions between Washington and Beijing are running high.

Angry Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China in January to complain about missing out on a round of price cuts. Tesla cars also were banned from Chinese military complexes and housing compounds in early 2021 over concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.

And an expansion of the Shanghai plant was delayed, people familiar with the matter said in January, over other data concerns, in particular around a US company with connections to Musk’s internet-from-space initiative Starlink having such a large presence in Asia’s biggest economy.

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Elon Musk to visit China this weekend with possible Tesla plant stop

US military complains of unsafe, aggressive move by Chinese fighter jet

LIVE: BJP threatening people, misusing agencies, says Rahul Gandhi In US

US sanctions Chinese, Mexican companies over pill making machinery

US aid for Ukraine will total about $300 mn, include munitions for drones

China's factory activity falls faster than expected on weak demand

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaChina

First Published: May 31 2023 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story