Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk has started the second day of his trip to China, having opened his first visit since before the pandemic by emphasizing the importance of maintaining ties with the nation.

Musk arrived Tuesday in Beijing, where he met Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and is also expected to visit Tesla’s Shanghai factory during the trip. In his meeting with Qin, Musk said the interests of China and the US are intertwined, according to a government statement. The release cited him saying that Tesla opposes decoupling from China and is willing to keep expanding in the country.

The remarks are reminiscent of Mercedes-Benz Group AG’s Ola Källenius telling the German newspaper Bild am Sonntag last month that unbundling from China is “an illusion,” and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook emphasizing the symbiotic nature of the iPhone maker’s relationship with the country during a visit in March. Just last week, General Motors Co.’s Mary Barra said China remains a key market for the company and that she was looking forward to continuing to develop clean cars with local partners.

The comments run counter to efforts by leaders including US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to gain a geopolitical upper hand over Chinese President Xi Jinping by exerting greater influence over the trade of key components, including electric-car batteries and semiconductors. The US and Germany have offered state support for local manufacturing to help de-risk supply chains and wean the auto industry off its heavy reliance on China for EV components.

The billionaire also met with the CEO of battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Yuqun Zeng on Tuesday, according to ArenaEV. A picture of him with Zeng walking through what looks like a hotel lobby was circulating on social media. CATL declined to comment.

#Shanghai will further deepen cooperation with #Tesla, pushing its layout on #autonomous driving, #robots and other business sectors in the city, said an official from the Shanghai Municipal Commission of Economy and Informatization. — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) May 12, 2023

On Tuesday, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended a welcome to Musk.

“China welcomes Mr. Musk and other leaders from the business community to have a better understanding of China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a media briefing in Beijing.

But the relationship hasn’t always been easy. After a red-carpet welcome to China, Tesla has weathered growing public resentment at times tensions between Washington and Beijing are running high.

Angry Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China in January to complain about missing out on a round of price cuts. Tesla cars also were banned from Chinese military complexes and housing compounds in early 2021 over concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.

And an expansion of the Shanghai plant was delayed, people familiar with the matter said in January, over other data concerns, in particular around a US company with connections to Musk’s internet-from-space initiative Starlink having such a large presence in Asia’s biggest economy.