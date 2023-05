The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 48.8 from 49.2 in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), its lowest in five months and below the 50-point mark that separates expansion from contraction. The PMI also dashed forecasts for an increase to 49.4. China's factory activity contracted faster than expected in May on weakening demand, heaping pressure on policymakers to shore up a patchy economic recovery.



China's economy is emerging from three years of pandemic lockdowns, but the recovery has been uneven with services spending outperforming activity in the factory, property and export-oriented sectors. Non-manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in May, with the official services PMI falling to 54.5 from 56.4 in April, NBS data also showed.



Last month, imports contracted sharply, factory gate prices fell, property investment slumped, new bank loans tumbled sharply, industrial profits plunged and factory output and retail sales both missed forecasts. The PMIs and other economic indicators for April add to evidence that the rebound is losing steam.



To spur credit growth, the central bank in March cut banks' reserve requirement ratios. Nomura, Barclays have both cut China's 2023 GDP growth forecasts as the recovery sputters.