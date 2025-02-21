'For bureaucracy': Elon Musk waves Milei's chainsaw, vows to cut spending

Tech billionaire Elon Musk made headlines on Thursday when he waved a chainsaw in the air at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), symbolising his aggressive push to cut US government spending. As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, Musk called it a “chainsaw for bureaucracy”.

The DOGE, Musk’s brainchild, has been leading deep cuts in federal expenditure, with US President Donald Trump granting it significant authority to curb public spending and save an estimated $2 trillion.

According to the department’s website, DOGE has already saved $55 billion as of February 19, with one contract alone accounting for $8 billion in reductions.

Musk was attending CPAC outside Washington DC when he received the chainsaw as a gift from Argentine President Javier Milei, who popularised the tool as a symbol of fiscal downsizing during his 2023 presidential campaign. Musk, who has frequently praised Milei’s policies, accepted the chainsaw with enthusiasm before taking the stage.

Wearing his signature black ‘Make America Great Again’ cap and shades, Musk beamed as Milei handed him a red chainsaw engraved with Milei’s slogan: “Viva la libertad, carajo” (Spanish for “Long live liberty, damn it”). The moment quickly went viral on social media, with Musk swinging the chainsaw to loud cheers from the crowd. “This is the chainsaw for bureaucracy,” Musk declared to the audience.

During his CPAC address, Musk also accused the previous Biden administration and Democrats of allowing over one million immigrants into the US on two-year work permits as a political maneuver.

“A lot of people don’t quite appreciate that this was an actual real scam at scale to tilt the scales of democracy in America,” Musk said, as quoted by the Associated Press. When Newsmax host Rob Schmitt asked if it amounted to “treason”, Musk firmly responded, “Yes”.

Musk also expressed willingness to consider an audit of the Federal Reserve, stating, “Waste is pretty much everywhere.”

What is the Department of Government Efficiency?

President Donald Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) last month after taking office. Its primary goal is to slash $2 trillion in federal spending. The agency was created through an executive order and functions as an advisory body, with at least four representatives assigned to each federal department. However, since DOGE was not formed through congressional approval, it is not officially recognised as a government agency.

Elon Musk, appointed as DOGE’s public face, was granted special government employee status by the White House. However, several Democratic-led states have filed lawsuits questioning Musk’s expansive authority.

On the other hand, the Trump administration has defended Musk’s role, stating that he only advises the President and communicates directives rather than making independent government decisions. According to the Office of Administration, Musk is not an official employee of DOGE but rather an employee of the White House.

[With agency inputs]