DOGE is hiring: Elon Musk has a job offer for 'world-class talent'

For talented US citizens, the world’s richest man has a job offer. Elon Musk’s latest venture, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is hiring top-tier talents to help ‘revolutionise’ the US government. Whether one is a software engineer, InfoSec expert, or financial analyst, this could be a chance to join a transformative team focused on identifying and eliminating waste, fraud, and inefficiency at the highest levels in the US.

The newly-launched job site by DOGE seeks full-time, salaried professionals who are passionate about making an impact. The roles include positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, HR professionals, and financial analysts. DOGE’s social media announcement emphasises that it’s looking for “world-class talent” who are committed to tackling some of the most critical issues facing the federal government today.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Department of Government Efficiency posted, “The DOGE Team is looking for world-class talent to work long hours identifying/eliminating waste, fraud, and abuse. These are full-time, salaried positions for software engineers, InfoSec engineers, financial analysts, HR professionals, and, in general, all competent/caring people. Apply here!”

The job site went live just days after an executive order formally established the organisation. As per news reports, the positions are all full-time and in-office, based in Washington DC. To apply, candidates must be US citizens, submit a resume, and provide three bullet points highlighting their exceptional skills.

Elon Musk’s DOGE is hiring: How to apply?

>Confirm the candidate’s understanding that the role is full-time, office-based, and based in Washington DC

>Only US citizens are eligible to apply

>Provide relevant contact information

>Upload an updated resume

>Include up to three bullet points highlighting exceptional skills or qualifications.

In an executive order, Trump rebranded the US Digital Service, an internal technology think tank within the Executive Office of the President, as the US DOGE Service.

Elon Musk’s DOGE Service, housed in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building within the White House complex, is also facing legal challenges. A union representing federal employees has filed a lawsuit, claiming the initiative violates a law requiring transparency, conflict-of-interest checks, and ideological balance for groups with direct access to the White House. Despite this, the ambitious project continues to move forward, with plans to staff DOGE teams across all federal agencies.