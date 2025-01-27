Elon Musk backs German far-right AfD party's campaign launch amid protests

American tech billionaire Elon Musk surprised many by addressing the campaign launch for Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Saturday, as tens of thousands of people across the country protested against the rise of the controversial group, CNN reported.

Speaking via live video to an audience of approximately 4,500 AfD supporters in Halle, Musk expressed his strong support for the party ahead of Germany's snap elections on February 23, calling it the country's "best hope."

Musk appeared alongside AfD leader Alice Weidel, the party's candidate for Chancellor, and echoed AfD's nationalist sentiments, emphasising that "people take pride in Germany and being German." The statement was met with rapturous applause from the crowd. Musk also discussed immigration, a central issue in the election, warning against the dangers of "multiculturalism that dilutes everything" and calling for the preservation of national identity.

Germany's upcoming elections were triggered after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence in December, resulting in the collapse of his coalition government.

The AfD, recently making history as the first far-right party to win a state election since the Nazi era, has gained momentum in national polls. However, its heavy anti-immigrant policies have alienated mainstream parties, all of which have ruled out any collaboration with the AfD, reported CNN.

Protests against the AfD's rise were widespread over the weekend. In Berlin, demonstrators gathered at the Brandenburg Gate, singing anti-fascist songs and holding banners denouncing the party. Similar protests were held in other cities, including Cologne, where tens of thousands of people participated in marches against far-right extremism. Climate activist Luisa Neubauer addressed the crowds, highlighting the dangers posed by the AfD's rhetoric and policies, which she argued threaten societal cohesion and environmental progress.

Musk's growing involvement in European politics has drawn criticism, particularly from German leaders. Government officials have accused him of interfering in the country's democratic process after he publicly endorsed the AfD and attacked Scholz. In the weeks leading up to the campaign launch, Musk labeled Scholz an "incompetent fool" and called for his resignation.

He has also compared Germany's political climate to that of the United States, urging voters to embrace change in the same way many did by supporting Donald Trump in 2016.

The tech billionaire's endorsement of AfD has sparked backlash, with government officials warning of its potential implications. Social Democratic Party (SPD) co-leader Lars Klingbeil accused Musk of meddling in Germany's elections and compared his actions to those of Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported.

Klingbeil argued that both are attempting to destabilise democracy and weaken Germany. Similarly, Christian Democratic Union (CDU) leader Friedrich Merz criticised Musk's comments as an unprecedented intrusion in the affairs of an allied nation.

Despite the scrutiny, Musk has continued to voice his support for populist movements in Europe, claiming that the AfD is best positioned to address the frustrations of German voters. During his address on Saturday, he highlighted the global significance of Germany's election, stating, "I think it could decide the entire fate of Europe, maybe the fate of the world.