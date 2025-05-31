'Let's move on': Elon Musk shrugs off drug use accusation at White House

US President Donald Trump’s administration has come under renewed scrutiny following a New York Times investigation alleging frequent drug use and erratic behaviour. The report alleged Musk consumed ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms while serving as a “special government employee” at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Elon Musk’s tenure as part ofadministration has come under renewed scrutiny following a New York Times investigation alleging frequent drug use and erratic behaviour. The report allegedconsumed ketamine, ecstasy, and psychedelic mushrooms while serving as a “special government employee” at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

ALSO READ: Elon Musk pledges to remain Trump adviser after stepping away from DOGE According to sources cited in the report, Musk’s drug use — reportedly far more frequent than he previously admitted — sparked alarm among government insiders. Although Musk claimed in a March 2024 interview with journalist Don Lemon that he used ketamine in “small doses every two weeks”, news reports allege he often took it daily, contributing to bladder issues. “If you’ve used too much ketamine, you can’t really get work done, and I have a lot of work,” Musk told Lemon.

Musk’s daily medication box allegedly held around 20 pills, including Adderall, intensifying concerns about his physical and mental well-being. His influence in the administration grew alongside a $275 million donation to Trump’s presidential campaign, deepening questions about the intersection of power and substance use.

Erratic conduct in office

ALSO READ: Without Elon Musk, DOGE likely to fizzle out, says former staffer As his role in the administration expanded, Musk reportedly engaged in unpredictable and controversial behaviour. He allegedly insulted cabinet members and made a gesture at a political rally that resembled a Nazi salute, drawing widespread criticism. Sam Harris, a former friend and public thinker, wrote in a January newsletter, “There is something seriously wrong with his moral compass, if not his perception of reality.”

Despite SpaceX’s strict drug-free workplace policy, insiders claim Musk received advance warnings of random drug tests, undermining the system’s integrity. Being classified as a “special government employee”, Musk was exempt from many federal restrictions on drug use — though recreational use of substances like ecstasy and ketamine would typically violate federal workplace policies.

Musk deflects during farewell speech

When Fox News’s Peter Doocy questioned Musk about the New York Times allegations during his farewell speech at the White House, Musk responded dismissively. “Is the New York Times, is that the same publication that got a Pulitzer Prize for false reporting on the Russia-gate? Is that the same organisation? I think it is,” Musk said, turning to Trump. “I think the judge just ruled against the New York Times for their lies about the Russia-gate hoax, and they may have to give back their Pulitzer Prize. That New York Times, let’s move on.”

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller also avoided addressing concerns over Musk’s drug use. “The drugs we’re concerned about are the drugs pouring across the southern border. Next question,” he told reporters.