Epstein tried to get me on his island, 'I refused', claims Elon Musk

Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday denied claims linking him to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island after newly released congressional documents mentioned his name.

What Musk said

Responding to the documents, Musk said on X: “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.” He added that anyone “pushing the false narrative deserves complete contempt (sic).”

Musk later reiterated that the claim was “false” and denied ever travelling to Epstein’s island.

What do the documents say

The files, published by Democratic lawmakers, showed a tentative entry suggesting a possible trip by Musk in December 2014. A note next to his name asked, “Is this still happening?” but the records did not confirm whether Musk travelled.

The documents also listed meetings with other prominent figures, including a breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon in 2019 and a tentative breakfast with Bill Gates in 2014, according to a report in the NBC News. Trump’s name in Epstein files A manifest from 2000 included Prince Andrew among Epstein’s plane passengers, while financial disclosures showed Epstein paying “Andrew” for “Massage, Exercise, Yoga". Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell claimed in a post on X that “Trump OUTS @elonmusk as being in Epstein Files. Revenge for Elon outing Trump? Elon, what do you know about Trump’s involvement?” Trump’s allies have rejected theories that the late financier kept a “client list", insisting there was no such record despite long-running speculation.