Epstein tried to get me on his island, 'I refused', claims Elon Musk

Elon Musk rejected Epstein island claims after lawmakers released fresh files naming him, Steve Bannon and Bill Gates, while Trump's past ties drew renewed scrutiny

Elon Musk. (Photo: Reuters)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 3:15 PM IST
Tech billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday denied claims linking him to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private island after newly released congressional documents mentioned his name. 
 

What Musk said

 
Responding to the documents, Musk said on X: “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit.” He added that anyone “pushing the false narrative deserves complete contempt (sic).” 
 
Musk later reiterated that the claim was “false” and denied ever travelling to Epstein’s island.
 

What do the documents say

 
The files, published by Democratic lawmakers, showed a tentative entry suggesting a possible trip by Musk in December 2014. A note next to his name asked, “Is this still happening?” but the records did not confirm whether Musk travelled. 
 
The documents also listed meetings with other prominent figures, including a breakfast with Trump ally Steve Bannon in 2019 and a tentative breakfast with Bill Gates in 2014, according to a report in the NBC News.
 

Trump’s name in Epstein files

 
A manifest from 2000 included Prince Andrew among Epstein’s plane passengers, while financial disclosures showed Epstein paying “Andrew” for “Massage, Exercise, Yoga". 
 
Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell claimed in a post on X that “Trump OUTS @elonmusk as being in Epstein Files. Revenge for Elon outing Trump? Elon, what do you know about Trump’s involvement?” 
 
Trump’s allies have rejected theories that the late financier kept a “client list", insisting there was no such record despite long-running speculation.
 

Elon Musk and Trump’s fallout

 
Musk has been a frequent critic of Trump’s handling of Epstein-related disclosures. In July, he asked, “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?” 
 
Earlier this year, Musk briefly posted (before deleting)claims that Trump’s name appeared in the files, later admitting the post “went too far".

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

