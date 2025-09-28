Selena Gomez marries music producer Benny Blanco in intimate ceremony

Hollywood star Selena Gomez shared a series of pictures on social media on Sunday as she got married to the music producer Benny Blanco.
The couple, who got engaged in December last year, took the vows on Saturday. Gomez uploaded glimpses from her big day on her Instagram handle and wrote, "9.27.25".
The 33-year-old actor opted for a white sleeveless turtle-neck gown, whereas Blanco, 37, went for a formal suit with a shirt complementing Gomez's outfit.
Blanco is known for producing hits for stars like Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, and Ed Sheeran.
Gomez confirmed her relationship with the record producer in December 2023, though the two had been romantically linked since June of that year. The pair had previously collaborated on Gomez's 2015 hit "Same Old Love", 2019's "I Can't Get Enough" and then her 2023 single "Single Soon".
The actor most recently appeared in the fifth season of the popular drama series "Only Murders in the Building". The series which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short in the lead roles, premiered on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ on September 9.
The series is created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
