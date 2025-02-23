Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Kash Patel 'pushes back' against Elon Musk's diktat to federal employees

Kash Patel 'pushes back' against Elon Musk's diktat to federal employees

Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency under the Trump administration, asked all federal employees to justify their work or lose their jobs

Elon Musk, Kash Patel
Kash Patel has reportedly asked FBI employees to pause their responses to Elon Musk's 'justify-your-job' diktat. (Photos: X/@elonmusk/@whitehouse)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Newly-appointed Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has reportedly pushed back against Elon Musk's "justify-your-job" diktat to US federal employees, asking them to "pause any responses" to the billionaire's email ultimatum.
 
Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the Trump administration, asked all US federal employees to justify their work or lose their jobs. According to an AFP report, Musk asked the employees to submit "approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week." The billionaire's diktat came hours after Trump pushed him to be "more aggressive" in slashing government spending. 
 
However, several federal employees said they were advised by their agencies not to respond to Musk's email, according to an AFP report. An internal memo accessed by NBC revealed that Kash Patel has asked FBI employees to pause their responses.
 
"FBI personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes, and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures. When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses," Patel told his staff in an email, according to an NBC report.
 

Elon Musk's war against 'inefficiency'

 
As the head of DOGE, Elon Musk has undertaken aggressive measures to reduce the federal workforce and restructure government operations. His stated objective is to eliminate waste and inefficiency within federal agencies.
 
Notably, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) experienced a drastic reduction, with thousands of employees placed on administrative leave, effectively reducing its workforce to fewer than 300 staff members. Similar cuts have occurred in other departments, including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Israel ups offense in West Bank, says troops to stay for a yr in few areas

How a vegan cult leader became centre of murder investigations in US

Pope Francis rested during night following respiratory crisis: Vatican

Trump administration urges Kyiv to soften UN resolution against Russia

Trump revels in federal firings, mocks Biden before adoring conservatives

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpFBIFederal Bureau of InvestigationUS Federal agencyBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 23 2025 | 6:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story