Americans see govt as inefficient, but sceptical if Musk & DOGE can fix it

For a long time, many Americans have felt that the government is slow and wasteful. So, when the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was created to fix that, a lot of people supported the idea. But things changed when tech billionaire Elon Musk took charge, The New York Times reported. What started as a plan to improve the government has now become a big topic of debate, with people across political spectrums asking questions about privacy, power, and who is really in control.

While most US citizens like the idea of improving how the government functions, they’re not fully on board with how DOGE is doing it. A March poll by NBC News showed that less than 40 per cent of voters want DOGE to shut down entirely. Yet even among those who support it, opinions vary: Some want it to continue as is, while others think it should slow down and assess the impact of its actions.

In polls where voters must choose between supporting or opposing DOGE, up to 60 per cent say they disapprove. When people are allowed to say they're unsure or neutral, the disapproval numbers drop slightly — suggesting that many Americans may not be strongly opposed, but are uncomfortable with the current direction, the news report mentions.

Musk’s role raises alarm across party lines

One of the biggest concerns among US voters is Elon Musk’s role in leading the DOGE. Musk, who owns the social media platform X, has publicly shared ideas about slashing government budgets. His high-profile involvement has sparked tension even within the Trump administration, with internal disagreements and lawmakers urging Musk to reconsider how his changes might affect their constituents. President Trump reportedly advised Musk to use a “scalpel” instead of a “hatchet”, the news report said.

According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, 57 per cent of voters — including 16 per cent of Republicans — believe Musk has too much influence over major government decisions.

Musk's public image has seen a marked decline in recent years. Once viewed favourably by many Americans, especially tech enthusiasts, he now faces declining approval — particularly among Democrats and independents. However, his popularity has risen among Republicans during the same period.

Data privacy concerns unite voters

Despite the political divide on many issues, one concern has united voters: DOGE’s plans to access and merge sensitive personal data from agencies like the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Social Security Administration. Nearly two-thirds of Americans are worried about Musk’s team gaining access to such information, expressing fears over privacy and misuse, The New York Times reported.

While Americans may still believe in the idea of making government work better, growing discomfort with the specifics — especially Elon Musk’s outsized role and the handling of personal data — suggests that DOGE’s future will depend on how it addresses these worries.