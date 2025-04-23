Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 07:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk's DOGE slashes $135 mn funding to fight deepfakes, misinformation

Elon Musk's DOGE slashes $135 mn funding to fight deepfakes, misinformation

The cuts impact dozens of active grants, including several programmes focused on combating misinformation and AI deepfakes, according to the document

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

The move came after three members of DOGE began scrutinising programmes related to diversity, equity and inclusion last week, said the people | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jackie Davalos
  Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is slashing about $135 million in funding for research grants from the National Science Foundation, a key federal agency supporting artificial intelligence development, according to people familiar with the matter and an internal document viewed by Bloomberg News. 
The cuts impact dozens of active grants, including several programmes focused on combating misinformation and AI deepfakes, according to the document. The move came after three members of DOGE began scrutinising programmes related to diversity, equity and inclusion last week, said the people, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. DOGE isn’t an official government department, but is part of the White House’s push to cut government spending.
 
 
The NSF will no longer fund research combating misinformation, according to the agency’s website. The realignment of its priorities is intended to adhere to President Donald Trump’s executive order in January which said such efforts could infringe on free speech. That policy shift was presaged by Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation-led set of proposals for a second Trump administration, which said the government has “absolutely no business policing speech.”
 
However, the decision to cancel grants for research projects aimed at detecting and preventing deepfakes came as a surprise inside the agency, the people said. The cuts risk further eroding federal support for AI safeguards at a time when AI tools are becoming increasingly capable of creating convincing fake images and text that can scam and mislead users. 

Also Read

Tesla

Tesla looks to American, Indian chipmakers to diversify supply chain

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Tesla bull issues 'code red,' urges Musk to step back from DOGE role

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

Elon Musk praises PM Modi, says he will visit India as Tesla preps launch

Tesla car

Tesla owner files class-action suit over warranty-voiding odometers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US tech billionaire Elon Musk (File Photo)

PM Narendra Modi speaks with Elon Musk on technology and innovation

 
A spokesman for the NSF declined to comment.
 
Among the canceled grants are a $5 million programme at the University at Buffalo focused on educating older adults to recognise AI-generated online scams and a deepfake detection tool under development at the Rochester Institute of Technology, according to the document. Similar programmes at the University of South Carolina and University of Mississippi will also lose funding.
 
In February, the NSF fired 170 employees, including numerous specialists recruited for their expertise in artificial intelligence. A court subsequently ruled these firings illegal, prompting the reinstatement of 84 workers, but many AI experts have not returned to the agency, the people said. Additional cuts are expected in the coming weeks, the people added.
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump, US Fed Chain Jerome Powell

'No intention' of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, says Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's immigration push puts spotlight on coveted H-1B visa programme

US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent

Dollar jumps after Bessent predicts easing of US-China trade tensions

cargo ship, flight, US flight, plane, airplane

FAA flags risks at Las Vegas airport after Washington collision review

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Brazilian judges accept charges against Bolsonaro allies in coup plot

Topics : Elon Musk Artificial intelligence funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Shakti Dubey Top UPSC Civil Exam 2024LSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon