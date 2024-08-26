Russia unleashes massive drone, missile attack on Ukraine, at least 3 dead

Russia unleashed a massive drone and missile barrage throughout Ukraine on Monday, and at least three people were reported killed in the attack that appeared to target energy infrastructure.

The barrage began around midnight and continued after daybreak in what appeared to be Russia's biggest attack against Ukraine in weeks.

According to Ukraine's air force, there were multiple groups of Russian drones moving towards eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, followed by multiple cruise and ballistic missiles.

Explosions were heard in the capital, Kyiv. Power and water supplies in the city have been disrupted by the attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said.