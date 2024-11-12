Elon Musk's xAI tests free version of Grok on X with usage limits: Report

Elon Musk’s xAI is reportedly trialling a free version of its artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok. According to a TechCrunch report, users on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) have noted that the free version of Grok is available in select regions, including New Zealand. Currently, Grok AI is restricted to X Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

The report states that X has set usage limits for the free version of Grok in areas where it is available. Users can make up to 10 queries every two hours with the Grok-2 AI model and up to 20 queries every two hours with the Grok-2 mini model. Additionally, the chatbot permits three image analysis queries per day. The free version is available only to users with accounts that are at least seven days old and have a linked phone number.

Although the free version of Grok is currently limited to select regions, it is expected to expand to more locations in the coming weeks.

xAI launched the Grok-2 and Grok-2 mini AI models in August this year, adding image-generation capabilities to the paid AI chatbot on X. Last month, the company introduced image-understanding features, allowing users to upload images and query the chatbot about them. Musk has also confirmed that his team is working on adding document understanding to Grok AI, which would enable the chatbot to retrieve information from files such as PDFs and Doc files.