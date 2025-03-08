'You have fired nobody': Elon Musk clashes with cabinet over govt cuts

In a heated White House cabinet meeting on Thursday, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confronted senior officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, over their handling of government downsizing efforts, according to a report by The New York Times. The meeting, attended by President Donald Trump and around 20 other officials, exposed growing friction within the administration over Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting measures.

'You have fired nobody': Musk to Rubio

The discussion, which had been hastily scheduled the previous evening, turned confrontational when Musk accused Rubio of failing to significantly reduce staff in his department. “You have fired nobody,” Musk reportedly told Rubio, before mockingly adding that the only person let go had been from Musk’s own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), an initiative aimed at streamlining bureaucracy.

Musk wins the Twitter war, but Tesla and X are fighting for survival Rubio, already frustrated by Musk’s influence, responded forcefully, airing his grievances over the billionaire’s role in effectively shutting down the US Agency for International Development, an agency under his jurisdiction. The argument escalated until President Trump intervened, defending Rubio’s efforts and stressing that he was handling a demanding role. “Rubio has a lot to deal with,” Trump said, noting his frequent travel and media appearances. He urged both sides to cooperate.

Musk demands aviation cost cuts amid plane crashes

Musk’s confrontations were not limited to Rubio. He also sparred with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over proposed cuts to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Musk dismissed Duffy’s claims as “lies,” demanding the names of those allegedly targeted for termination. Duffy responded that he had personally prevented the layoffs from happening.

Trump weighed in, instructing Duffy that air traffic controllers should be “geniuses” from institutions like MIT, suggesting a focus on talent rather than broad staffing cuts.

Veteran Affairs head opposes staff cuts

Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins also voiced concerns about the impact of Musk’s proposed reductions on the VA, a politically sensitive agency that serves millions of veterans - many of whom form a crucial part of Trump’s voter base. Collins cautioned against indiscriminate job cuts, urging a more strategic approach.

Trump agreed, saying they should retain the best employees while eliminating inefficiency.

Trump seeks balance between Republicans and Musk

The clash marked a potential turning point in the early weeks of Trump’s second term, indicating that the president may be reining in Musk’s sweeping authority. While Trump remains supportive of Musk’s vision to curb government waste, reports indicate that officials have grown increasingly uneasy over what they see as his heavy-handed approach.

Musk, a major financial backer of Trump’s re-election campaign and the owner of social media platform X, has been a dominant force in the administration’s cost-cutting push. However, his methods have been described by critics as a “chainsaw” rather than a “scalpel” approach, and have subsequently sparked backlash from within the government.

Some Republican lawmakers have voiced concerns directly to Trump, fearing Musk’s unchecked influence and his potential to publicly target officials through his platform.

Trump limits Musk's authority, says he can't fire federal workers During the meeting, Trump acknowledged these frustrations. While reaffirming his commitment to reducing government inefficiency, he announced a shift in structure: going forward, cabinet secretaries would take the lead, with Musk’s team serving in an advisory role.

Govt downplays tensions

The meeting’s aftermath saw a flurry of public statements attempting to downplay tensions. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as a “great and productive meeting” aimed at streamlining government operations. The State Department and VA echoed similar sentiments, emphasising their commitment to efficiency while ensuring key services remain intact.

Musk, too, later described the meeting as “very productive” in a post on X. Despite facing pushback from multiple cabinet members, Musk remained defiant, pointing to his success in building billion-dollar companies as proof of his ability to improve government efficiency.