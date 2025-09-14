'Fight back or you die': Elon Musk to crowd at London far-right rally

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, appeared via video link before a crowd at a far-right rally in London, calling for a "dissolution" of the British parliament and an immediate change of government. The Tesla owner, who joined far-right activist Tommy Robinson's “Unite the Kingdom” rally, said the Britons must “either fight back or you die".

Musk's video address drew cheers from around 110,000 marchers but also condemnation across the political spectrum, according to The Guardian.

What did Musk say

Appearing via video link, the X owner urged what he described as the “reasonable centre” to act, warning “violence is coming” and claiming the country “can’t wait another four years” for an election. He also railed against a “woke mind virus” during an on-stage conversation with Robinson, reports said.

Musk further alleged that "the left are the party of murder", citing the killing of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk earlier this week — comments that added to the day's incendiary tone. Fact-checkers have since documented both the assassination and a wave of misinformation that followed, the Associated Press reported. The Metropolitan Police said around 110,000 people joined the far-right march in central London, with officers reporting clashes as some attendees hurled objects and tried to breach cordons separating them from counter-demonstrators. Police confirmed 25 arrests and 26 officers injured, including four seriously. A smaller counter-protest by Stand Up To Racism drew about 5,000 people, according to Reuters. Footage showed protesters waving Union Jacks and St George's flags before converging on Whitehall, where riot units with shields were deployed as tensions rose.

Political backlash UK political leaders denounced Musk’s comments. The Liberal Democrats accused him of caring only about his “ego", while a Labour source told The Independent that “threats of violence have no place in our politics", urging politicians to distance themselves from the remarks. Who is Tommy Robinson? The rally, framed by organisers as a free-speech march, was led by Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon), founder of the English Defence League. European far-right figures such as Éric Zemmour and UK personalities including Katie Hopkins featured among invited speakers, The Guardian reported. Charlie Kirk’s killing as rallying cry