Home / World News / US financial firms pledge $1.7 billion to Britain ahead of Trump's visit

US financial firms pledge $1.7 billion to Britain ahead of Trump's visit

The investment is expected to create 1,800 jobs across London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester, and deepen transatlantic financial ties

Britain, UK, UK flag
Trump is to fly to Britain on Tuesday for his second state visit, which is expected to last three days. Photo: Pexels
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The British government on Saturday announced over 1.25 billion pounds ($1.69 billion) in fresh investment from major US financial firms, including PayPal , Bank of America, Citigroup and S&P Global, ahead of a state visit by President Donald Trump.
 
The investment is expected to create 1,800 jobs across London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Manchester, and deepen transatlantic financial ties, the Department for Business and Trade said.
 
Bank of America will launch its first operation in Northern Ireland, creating up to 1,000 jobs in Belfast. Citigroup plans to invest 1.1 billion pounds across its UK operations, including a further commitment to growing its presence in Northern Ireland.
 
S&P Global will invest over 4 million pounds in Manchester, supporting 200 permanent roles, while BlackRock is expected to allocate 7 billion pounds to the UK market next year and has opened a new office in Edinburgh, nearly doubling its local workforce.
 
"These investments reflect the strength of our enduring 'golden corridor' with one of our closest trading partners," said Britain's trade minister, Peter Kyle.
 
Finance minister Rachel Reeves said the investments would "kickstart the growth that is essential to putting money in working people's pockets across every part of the United Kingdom."
 
The government said the deals line up 20 billion pounds in trade between Britain and the US
 
Also on Saturday, the British Embassy in Washington said the countries were planning to sign a technology agreement in the coming days to bolster collaboration between their trillion-dollar tech sectors.
 
Trump is to fly to Britain on Tuesday for his second state visit, which is expected to last three days.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China starts probes targeting US semiconductor sector ahead of trade talks

Schools tried to ban phones and avoid politics. Then came Kirk's murder

London protest by far-right activist exceeds 100k as minor clashes erupt

Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

White House seeks $58 million security boost after Charlie Kirk shooting

Topics :Donald TrumpBritainUS companies

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story