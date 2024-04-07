Home / World News / Elon Musk wants Brazil's Supreme Court justice to resign; here's why

Elon Musk wants Brazil's Supreme Court justice to resign; here's why

"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame," Musk posted on X

"The people of Brazil, regardless of their political beliefs, are entitled to freedom of speech, due process, and transparency from their own authorities," he posted.
Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Elon Musk is challenging a decision by a Supreme Court justice in Brazil who ordered his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to block certain accounts, and he called on Sunday for the judge's resignation.

"This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached. Shame @Alexandre, shame," Musk posted on X.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In an earlier post, Musk said X was lifting all the restrictions decided by Justice Alexandre de Moraes on certain undisclosed accounts in Brazil and would publish details of the order despite the judge's prohibition on doing so.
 
"This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees and cut off access to X in Brazil," Musk posted on Saturday evening. "As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit."
 
Musk promised to legally challenge the order where possible.
 
Brazil's solicitor general, Jorge Messias, criticized Musk's decision and called for regulation of social media networks to prevent foreign platforms from violating Brazilian laws.
 
"We cannot live in a society in which billionaires domiciled abroad have control of social networks and put themselves in a position to violate the rule of law, failing to comply with court orders and threatening our authorities," Messias said in a post on X.
 
X Corp had been "forced by court decisions" to block certain popular accounts in Brazil and was prohibited from giving details of the order or which judge issued it, the company said in a statement. It said X was threatened with daily fines if it failed to comply.
 
Musk said the blocking order was unconstitutional.
 
"The people of Brazil, regardless of their political beliefs, are entitled to freedom of speech, due process, and transparency from their own authorities," he posted.
 
A spokesperson for the Supreme Court said the court had no comment on the matter for now.
 
Moraes, who is leading an investigation into an alleged coup attempt by former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, is one of the Supreme Court justices most active in combating online misinformation in Brazil.
 
Last year, Moraes also ordered an investigation into executives at social messaging platform Telegram and Alphabet's Google, who were in charge of a campaign criticizing a proposed internet regulation bill.
 
The bill put the onus on internet companies, search engines and social messaging services to find and report illegal material, instead of leaving it to the courts, and to charge hefty fines for failures to do so.

Also Read

Court denies Bolsonaro's request for passport return to travel to Israel

Year Ender 2023: 5 biggest moments that rocked the internet this year

Musk loses world's richest person title to Bezos as Tesla shares tumble

Elon Musk says he will give $1 bn to Wikipedia if it changes its name

Lawyers who killed Elon Musk's $56 bn pay package seek Tesla stock

Woman engineer among Chinese nationals killed in suicide attack in Pak

US-China relationship on more stable footing, but more can be done: Yellen

Nepal Army plans to collect 10 tonnes of garbage from Mt. Everest

Russia declares emergency in flood-hit areas as evacuation efforts continue

US-China relationship on 'more stable footing' but more can be done: Yellen

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Elon MuskBrazil

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 10:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story