Ensure transparency, respect people's will: White House on Pak elections

The White House has called for ensuring a transparent election process in Pakistan and said there is a need to respect the will of the Pakistani people

Press Trust of India Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:11 AM IST
The White House has called for ensuring a transparent election process in Pakistan and said there is a need to respect the will of the Pakistani people.

US President Joe Biden is aware of the elections in Pakistan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Tuesday.

"Obviously, the president is very much aware. Millions of Pakistanis turned out to vote last week, including record numbers of women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and young voters," Jean-Pierre said.

"So certainly, we congratulate the Pakistani people for participating in last week's elections, including poll workers, civil society members, and journalists and election observers who have protected Pakistan's democratic and electoral institutions," she added.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

