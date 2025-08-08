EPA cancels $7 billion Biden-era grant programme to boost solar energy

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday terminated a $7 billion grant programme that was intended to help pay for residential solar projects for more than 9,00,000 lower-income US households.

It's the latest Trump administration move hindering the nation's shift to cleaner energy.

The funding, part of Democratic President Joe Biden's Solar for All programme, was awarded to 60 recipients including states, tribes and regions for investments such as rooftop solar and community solar gardens.

Solar, a renewable energy, is widely regarded as a way to introduce cleaner power onto the electrical grid and lower energy bills for American consumers.