EPA cancels $7 billion Biden-era grant programme to boost solar energy

Under Biden's Solar for All programme, 60 recipients-including states, tribes, and regions-received funding for projects like rooftop solar and community solar gardens

Solar, a renewable energy, is widely regarded as a way to introduce cleaner power onto the electrical grid and lower energy bills for American consumers | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST
The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday terminated a $7 billion grant programme that was intended to help pay for residential solar projects for more than 9,00,000 lower-income US households.

It's the latest Trump administration move hindering the nation's shift to cleaner energy.

The funding, part of Democratic President Joe Biden's Solar for All programme, was awarded to 60 recipients including states, tribes and regions for investments such as rooftop solar and community solar gardens.

Solar, a renewable energy, is widely regarded as a way to introduce cleaner power onto the electrical grid and lower energy bills for American consumers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

