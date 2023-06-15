ESG, sustainability & impact management to reach $30bn by 2030: Report

The environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), sustainability & impact measurement, and management (IMM) market has grown significantly in the past two decades as economies around the world are embracing a new era often referred to as capitalism 2.0, impact economy, impact capitalism, stakeholder capitalism, or conscious capitalism.

A recent market-sizing study titled ‘The size of ESG, sustainability and impact measurement & management market,’ conducted by Aspire Circle and Aspire Impact, sheds light on the growth and potential of the IMM market. India, along with Singapore, is expected to be a major player in the IMM market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Growth of the impact measurement and management market The study reveals that the IMM market has grown from $2 billion in 2010 to $7.7 billion in 2020, marking a four-fold increase in just 10 years.

the increasing demand for mandatory ESG and sustainability reporting from regulators worldwide, as well as the growing awareness and expectations of more conscious consumers, is driving this market growth It is also projected to continue this upward trajectory with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent and reach $31.2 billion by 2030.

Segment-wise growth The IMM market consists of five distinct segments:

IMM consulting and services, databases Indices Ratings and rankings Software and technology Executive education & training Principles, frameworks, standards, and coalitions

This is followed by the software and technology market at 22 per cent CAGR. Within the IMM, databases, indices, ratings, and rankings segment is expected to experience the highest growth at a CAGR of 30 per cent.

According to the founder and CEO of Aspire Impact, Amit Bhatia, IMM will play a significant role in driving inclusive growth, achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs), as well as reaching global net-zero targets. The IMM consulting and services and executive education & training segments are projected to grow at 11 per cent CAGR each by 2030.