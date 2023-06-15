Home / World News / IMF criticises Pakistan's tax scheme, calls budget 'missed opportunity'

IMF criticises Pakistan's tax scheme, calls budget 'missed opportunity'

The IMF on Wednesday said that the proposed budget missed the opportunity to broaden the tax base

BS Web Team New Delhi
IMF criticises Pakistan's tax scheme, calls budget 'missed opportunity'

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 6:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan's recently presented budget, a setback for the cash-strapped country, which has only two weeks before its bailout programme expires.
Calling it a "missed opportunity", the IMF said that the proposed budget missed the opportunity to broaden the tax base.

Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month's imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November, but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions before making any further payments.
With only one more IMF board review before the end of the $6.5 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF), Pakistan was expected to present a budget in line with programme objectives, restore the proper functioning of the FX market, and close the $6 billion gap before the board review.

“Staff remains engaged to discuss policies to maintain stability. However, the draft FY24 Budget misses an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way,” Esther Perez Ruiz, the IMF’s resident representative in Pakistan, said in a text message to the news agency Reuters.
She further said that the long list of new tax expenditures undermines the fairness of the tax system and undercuts resources needed for vulnerable recipients in the Benazir Income Support Programme.

"The new tax amnesty runs against the program's conditionality and governance agenda and creates a damaging precedent,” added Perez Ruiz.
She stated that measures to address the liquidity pressures in the energy sector could be included as part of the overall budget strategy.

"The IMF team stands ready to work with the government in refining this Budget ahead of its passage," she said, implying that the country still has a chance to unlock its ninth IMF board review before the EFF programme expires.

Also Read

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Sale of petroleum products halves in Pakistan, high inflation to blame

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

TCS bags 10-yr contract for managing Teacher's Pension Scheme in Eng, Wales

South Korea says North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson dies at 87 after a short illness

BofA expects Fed to deliver 2 more hikes, JPM adds July hike expectation

North Korea has launched ballistic missile toward sea, says South Korea

Bangladesh's telecom operator Grameenphone launches 'Tourist SIM'

Topics :IMFInternational Monetary FundPakistan BudgetBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story