Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Ethiopia mudslides kill 229, but how many people still missing is unclear

Ethiopia mudslides kill 229, but how many people still missing is unclear

The federal disaster prevention task force has been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts, Abiy's statement said

Ethiopia Mudslide, Mudslide
The death toll rose sharply from the initial one of 55 late Monday | (Photo: PTI)
AP Addis Ababa
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 10:24 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mudslides triggered by heavy rain in a remote part of Ethiopia have killed at least 229 people, including many who tried to rescue survivors, local authorities said Tuesday, in what the prime minister called a "terrible loss."

Young children and pregnant women were among the victims in Kencho Shacha Gozdi district of southern Ethiopia, said Dagmawi Ayele, a local administrator, adding that at least five people have been pulled out alive.

The death toll rose sharply from the initial one of 55 late Monday. Search operations continued in the area, said Kassahun Abayneh, head of the communications office in Gofa Zone, the administrative area where the mudslides occurred.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ethiopia's ruling party in a statement said it felt sorrow over the disaster. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said in a statement on Facebook that he was deeply saddened by this terrible loss."

The federal disaster prevention task force has been deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts, Abiy's statement said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were still unaccounted for.

Many victims were buried on Monday as rescue workers searched the steep terrain for survivors of another mudslide the previous day. Markos Melese, director of the disaster response agency in Gofa Zone, said many rescuers remained missing.

"There are children who are hugging corpses, having lost their entire family, including mother, father, brother and sister," he said.

More From This Section

Who will be Kamala Harris' vice president? Beshear, Buttigieg in running

Taiwan shutters offices ahead of typhoon that brought havoc in Philippines

Harris energised Democratic base, says confidential Trump campaign memo

Trump move against EV support would hurt competitors more than Tesla: Musk

US election: Harris energises party base, wins support from top leaders

Some women wailed as rescuers attempted to dig through the thick mud with shovels.

Landslides are common during Ethiopia's rainy reason, which started in July and is expected to last until mid-September.

Deadly mudslides often occur in the wider East African region, from Uganda's mountainous east to central Kenya's highlands. In April, at least 45 people were killed in Kenya's Rift Valley region when flash floods and a landslide swept through houses and cut off a major road.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ethiopia's biggest bank says 80% cash lost during system glitch recouped

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; IMD issues 'yellow' alert for Delhi, Mumbai

LIVE news: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi, Noida; IMD predicts more showers today

'Call security': CJI Chandrachud fumes at lawyer during NEET hearing. WATCH

FBI chief Wray to face questions over Trump's assassination attempt

Topics :EthiopiaDeath tollDisaster

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story