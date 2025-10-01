Europe to launch first carbon import tax to curb emissions, stop leakage

The European Union (EU) is set to launch the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the next three months, a border tax on carbon-intensive imports. Starting January 1, 2026, the policy will apply to goods such as steel, cement, fertilisers, aluminium, and hydrogen imported into the 27-nation bloc, CNBC reported.

Importers will need to purchase CBAM certificates to cover the emissions associated with their goods. Prices for these certificates will match the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) market rates. The tax is designed to put a fair price on carbon emissions and help EU companies compete on a level playing field, the news report said.

Opposition against carbon border tax

Not all countries are on board. The US, China, India, Brazil and Russia have raised concerns. Some have threatened retaliation, while others argue the policy could hinder global climate efforts.

The US has warned the EU that its climate rules could affect trade agreements. India has said high-income nations should reduce emissions first, while China, Brazil, and Russia have raised issues at UN climate talks and with the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A step toward broader climate action

The EU’s von der Leyen, in a 2019 manifesto to become European Commission president, said she intended to introduce a carbon border tax “to avoid carbon leakage” and help EU companies.