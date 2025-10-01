Home / World News / Who works, who waits: What the latest US government shutdown means

Who works, who waits: What the latest US government shutdown means

The US government shutdown affects over 750,000 federal employees, halting some services, delaying salaries, and raising questions about the impact on essential programmes and daily life

US senate, White house, United states
| Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States (US) government has shut down again, the 11th time in the past 40 years, leaving more than 750,000 federal employees expected to be furloughed, while many others continue working without salaries.
 

But what is a US govt shutdown?

A government shutdown occurs when Congress fails to pass the funding legislation required to keep the federal government running. The latest shutdown follows the Republican-controlled Senate’s failure to pass key funding bills on Tuesday midnight (local time).
 
The Senate requires a 60-vote majority to pass such bills. With Republicans holding only 53 seats, they needed Democratic support to secure approval. 
 
Democrats withheld their support for the bill, contending that its provisions could make healthcare less accessible for ordinary Americans. They used the leverage to reverse the Medicaid cuts in President Donald Trump's mega-bill passed this summer and extend tax credits that make health insurance premiums more affordable for millions of people.
 
However, the Republicans proposed a short-term measure to fund the government generally at current levels, reported Associated Press (AP).
 
In a joint statement, Democratic leaders accused Trump and Republicans of shutting down the federal government, saying that after months of policies that have made life harder and more expensive, they are refusing to safeguard Americans’ healthcare.
 
Similarly, the Republicans blamed the Democrats for the shutdown, causing a stalemate. 
 

Who works and who doesn't?

Ahead of the shutdown, federal agencies posted plans outlining which staff would work and which would be furloughed. Departments like Homeland Security, in-hospital medical care, among others, are keeping most employees on duty. Others are furloughing large numbers of workers, meaning they are not required to report to work.
 
According to CBS News, the departments with the largest furloughs include the Department of Defense (334,904 civilian staff furloughed, 406,573 retained), Health (32,460 furloughed, 47,257 retained), Commerce (34,711 furloughed, 8,273 retained), State (16,651 furloughed, 10,344 retained), and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) (15,094 furloughed, 3,124 retained).
 
Essential employees will work but will not receive immediate salaries, while furloughed workers also face delays. Both are entitled to back pay once the government reopens, BBC reported.
 
A notable exception to this is Congress members, as their salary is protected under the Constitution. Though some, like Democratic Senator Andy Kim, have pledged to forgo their salaries during a shutdown, arguing that “government leaders shouldn't be playing with other people's chips".
 

Why this matters?

 
The shutdown is expected to trigger significant slowdowns and potential layoffs. Ahead of the shutdown, former President Trump suggested that “vast numbers of people” could be laid off, calling the impact “irreversible,” according to the BBC.
 
The shutdown could also disrupt services such as air travel. While air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are considered essential and must continue working, during the last shutdown, many began calling in sick, causing widespread airport delays, the report added.
 
Philip Swagel, director of the Congressional Budget Office, said that a brief government shutdown has limited economic impact, particularly because federal employees are legally entitled to back pay. But if a shutdown continues, then that can give rise to uncertainties about the role of government in our society, and what's the financial impact on all the programmes that the government funds, reported AP.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK sanctions 70 people, groups with links to Iran's nuclear programme

US shutdown threatens EPA operations, impacting air, water, land protection

AI actress Tilly Norwood ignites debate in Hollywood over future of actors

As outrage over war in Gaza grows, Europe's relation with Israel falters

Strong earthquake kills 69 in central Philippines days after deadly storm

Topics :Donald TrumpWhite HouseDonald Trump administrationUS governmentUS government shutdownUS govt shutdownBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story