EU imposes new sanctions on Russian energy, joins US in pressure campaign

The EU will also tighten a transaction ban on two major Russian oil companies and sanction 117 additional so-called shadow fleet vessels

The package — the bloc's 19th — was stalled for weeks as Austria, Hungary and Slovakia threw up roadblocks
Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
By Jorge Valero
 
The European Union adopted a new package of sanctions targeting Russia’s energy infrastructure, joining a new US push to chip away at Moscow’s ability to wage its war against Ukraine. 
The EU measures will ban LNG imports from 2027, according to a statement from Denmark, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency. The EU will also tighten a transaction ban on two major Russian oil companies and sanction 117 additional so-called shadow fleet vessels, which have enabled Russia to evade previous measures.
 
“The sanctions have real impact and are hurting the Russian economy,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said in a Thursday statement. “Russia is finding it increasingly difficult to finance its illegal war of aggression against Ukraine.”
 
The package — the bloc’s 19th — was stalled for weeks as Austria, Hungary and Slovakia threw up roadblocks.  
The move adds momentum to western allies’ renewed push to punish Moscow. On Wednesday, the US announced sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil producers, the state-run Rosneft PJSC and Lukoil PJSC, after a potential summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was called off. Those penalties came a week after the UK also hit the Russian oil giants.
 
“The 19th package is very important,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday before joining EU leaders at a summit in Brussels. “But American sanctions are also very important. And this is a good signal to other countries in the world to join the sanctions.” 
 
The potential Trump-Putin gathering had unnerved European officials, who feared Trump may be adopting a more Putin-friendly stance after several months where he publicly threatened Russia with sanctions and appeared receptive to Ukraine’s pleas for additional weapons. 
 
Still, Zelenskiy left a meeting with Trump last week without desired commitments on long-range missiles. Instead, Trump urged both Zelenskiy and Putin to declare an immediate ceasefire and begin negotiations.
 
Zelenskiy is open to that approach and joined a statement with European leaders this week, when they all endorsed the suggestion. 
 
“A ceasefire is possible, of course, and I think all of us need a ceasefire,” Zelenskiy said Thursday. “But we need more pressure on Russia for a ceasefire.”
 
In addition to hammering Russian energy, the EU package goes after 45 entities that have helped Russia evade sanctions, including 12 companies in China and Hong Kong, according to the statement. It will also prohibit reinsurance for used Russian aircrafts and vessels, and includes a full transaction ban on five Russian banks
 
Additionally, the package extends a transaction ban to Russian electronic payment systems and third-country banks in Belarus and Kazakhstan. 
 
Notably, the package cracks down on Russia’s crypto finances, banning crypto-asset services for Russian nationals, residents and entities.
 

European Union Russia Russia Ukraine Conflict US sanctions Russia Oil production

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

