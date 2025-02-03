EU leaders hold summit no longer certain about aims of their old ally, US

European Union leaders are gathering on Monday for informal talks focused on defence with no clear sign yet from US President Donald Trump about how he intends to try to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Nato Secretary-General Mark Rutte will join the bloc's 27 leaders at a self-styled retreat at Egmont Place in the Belgian capital, Brussels. The summit will focus on EU-US cooperation, military spending and ramping up Europe's defence industry.

The meeting comes as Europe's biggest land conflict since World War II approaches its third anniversary, and with confidence in Trump shaky as he threatens his allies with tariffs. Trump already slapped duties on European steel and aluminum during his first term.

Last month, Trump also left open the possibility that the American military might be used to secure Greenland, as well as the Panama Canal.

We need Greenland for national security purposes, he said.

Greenland, home to a large US military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally. Last week, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen tried to shore up support among European allies faced with what she called a more uncertain reality.

The issue is set to be central point of Monday's meeting the first-ever by EU leaders focused purely on defense and which is scheduled to last for about 12 hours.