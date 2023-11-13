Home / World News / EU nations condemn Hamas for use of hospitals, civilians as 'human shields'

AP Brussels
Imaging: AJAY MOHANTY

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
The 27 European Union nations have jointly condemned Hamas for what they described as the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields in the war against Israel.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that at the same time the bloc asked Israel for maximum restraint and targeting in order to avoid human casualties.

At a meeting of the bloc's foreign affairs ministers, Borrell brandished a statement he issued on behalf of the 27 nations as a show of unity following weeks of often contrasting statements on how the group should address the Israel-Hamas war.

You know how difficult it has been the last times, after the vote in the United Nations, where countries were voted in different ways, to present a completely united approach, Borrell said. Only hours after EU leaders professed unity over the Israel-Hamas war on October 28, the member states were totally split in a vote on a General Assembly resolution calling for humanitarian truces in Gaza leading to a cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hamas.

Now, though, the EU nations said in a statement they join calls for immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors, including through increased capacity at border crossings and through a dedicated maritime route, so that humanitarian aid can safely reach the population of Gaza.

And they reiterated their call on Hamas for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is crucial that the International Committee of the Red Cross is granted access to the hostages.

It added that the EU condemns the use of hospitals and civilians as human shields by Hamas.

The nations stopped short of calling for a cease-fire.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said she understood the impetus for a cease-fire.

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

