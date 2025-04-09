Home / World News / EU slaps new tariffs on $23 bn in US goods over Trump's metal duties

The tariffs will go into effect in stages, with some on April 15 and others on May 15 and Dec. 1. The EU executive commission didn't immediately provide a list of the goods Wednesday

Members of the 27-country bloc repeated their preference for a negotiated deal to settle trade issues: The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides. | File Image
AP Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
European Union member states have voted to approve retaliatory tariffs on USD 23 billion in goods in response to US President Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

The tariffs will go into effect in stages, with some on April 15 and others on May 15 and Dec. 1. The EU executive commission didn't immediately provide a list of the goods Wednesday.

Members of the 27-country bloc repeated their preference for a negotiated deal to settle trade issues: The EU considers US tariffs unjustified and damaging, causing economic harm to both sides, as well as the global economy. The EU has stated its clear preference to find negotiated outcomes with the US, which would be balanced and mutually beneficial.

The head of the EU's executive commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has offered a zero-for-zero tariffs deal on industrial goods including cars. But Trump has said that's not enough to satisfy US concerns.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

