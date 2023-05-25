Europe's AI rules are not for negotiation: EU's Breton on OpenAI threat



Europe's artificial intelligence (AI) rules are not for negotiation, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on Thursday, as he criticised OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's threat to quit the continent if it cannot comply with the legislation.

By Foo Yun Chee



Breton said there was no point making speculative threats and claiming Europe was holding up the rollout of generative AI.

Altman's comments at a conference a day earlier came as the European Union seeks to expand its AI rules to cover generative AI tools, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, and require companies to disclose any copyrighted material used to develop their systems.



"Europe has been ahead of the curve designing a solid and balanced regulatory framework for AI which tackles risks related to fundamental rights or safety, but also enables innovation for Europe to become a frontrunner in trustworthy AI," he said.

"Let's be clear, our rules are put in place for the security and well-being of our citizens and this cannot be bargained," Breton told Reuters.