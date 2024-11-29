Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / European aviation watchdog lifts ban on PIA for Europe flights: Pakistan

European aviation watchdog lifts ban on PIA for Europe flights: Pakistan

The ban was imposed on the PIA in 2020 due to safety concerns in the wake of an air crash in Karachi which left nearly 100 people dead

Pakistan Flag, Pakistan
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The European aviation watchdog has lifted the ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country's national flag carrier, for flights to Europe, a minister said on Friday.

The ban was imposed on the PIA in 2020 due to safety concerns in the wake of an air crash in Karachi which left nearly 100 people dead.

Aviation Minister Khawaja Asif said the European Commission and European Aviation Safety Agency lifted the ban, terming the development as a huge success for Pakistan.

It is a momentous day to announce that the European Commission and EASA have lifted the suspension on PIA flights to Europe, he said in a post on X.

Asif said the development was made possible due to the aviation ministry's complete focus on strengthening the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and ensuring safety oversight in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Our government has taken significant measures to strengthen PCAA, including enactment of PCAA Act, smooth segregation of regulator and service providers, the appointment of professional leadership and training to build capacity.

More From This Section

US universities urge foreign students to return before Trump's swearing-in

Syria insurgents breach second largest city of Aleppo, say fighters

PBOC injects $111 billion in liquidity as local bond supply surges

Retailers eye Black Friday sale to energise bargain-hungry holiday shoppers

Uniqlo criticised in China after CEO's Xinjiang comments in BBC's interview

I am grateful to the European Commission and EASA for conducting a transparent process and our commitment to ensure aviation safety in Pakistan.

The ban was imposed after then aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan in a controversial statement soon after the crash spoke about the authenticity of most of the Pakistani pilots, prompting the EASA to ban the airline from its most lucrative routes in Europe and Britain.

Pakistan is trying to privatise the airline and the restoration of flights to Europe is expected to help the authorities offload the PIA.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

1,000 detained, 10 dead: What's behind Pakistan's latest political chaos?

Pakistan, China hold military level talks on counter-terrorism, security

US mission to Pakistan issues security alert, cites threat to Serena Hotel

Pak violence: 10 killed, 21 injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa despite ceasefire

From cricket hero to Pakistan's ousted PM: Imran Khan's tumultuous journey

Topics :Pakistan EuropeAviation

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story