European countries resist US push to scrap diversity, inclusion initiatives

US government efforts to eliminate diversity initiatives are not going down well on the European continent.

Laurent Saint-Martin, France's minister for foreign trade, said the country won't compromise after the US State Department demanded French companies drop diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

In neighbouring Belgium, where some companies reportedly received similar requests, the government lashed out at perceived US pressure.

French media reported last week that major French companies received a letter saying President Donald Trump's rollback of DEI initiatives also could apply outside of the US.

Saint-Martin spoke to RTL Radio on Monday following reports that US diplomats are interfering in the operations of French companies and said French authorities will seek explanations from their US counterparts about the letter.

The reported demands included abandoning inclusion policies that are part of French and European Union laws such as equality between men and women, the fight against discrimination and racism or the promotion of diversity to help people with disabilities, he said.

All of this is progress that corresponds first and foremost to our French values, we are proud of this and we don't want to compromise on it, Saint-Martin said. We can't just cancel the application of our own laws overnight.

French media said the letter was signed by an officer of the US State Department who is on the staff at the US Embassy in Paris. The embassy didn't respond to questions from The Associated Press.

Le Figaro daily newspaper published what it said was a copy of the letter. The document said an executive order that Trump signed in January terminating DEI programmes within the federal government also applies to all suppliers and service providers of the US Government, regardless of their nationality and the country in which they operate.

The document asked recipients to complete, sign and return within five days a separate certification form to demonstrate that they are in compliance.

Saint-Martin said he was deeply shocked but insisted on the need to have a positive agenda and maintain a dialogue with the US.

In Belgium, Finance Minister Jan Jambon said Europeans have a culture of non-discrimination that must be continued. We have no lessons to learn from the boss of America, he told channel RTL-TVi.

In a joint statement quoted by local media, Foreign Minister Maxime Prvot and Equal Opportunities Minister Rob Beenders regretted the "step backward taken by the US.

Diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but the foundations of a strong and dynamic society, they said. They strengthen our economy, foster innovation and allow talent to flourish.

In Spain, Barcelona's mayor said last week that his municipal government will defy Trump's attack on DEI initiatives that have included a cultural programme hosted by the city.

Trump issued the executive order to roll back the programmes with federal funding, including those receiving US government aid abroad.

The Barcelona-based program is one of 700 American Spaces located in 140 countries.

They offer English-language and other courses to adults and children, information and materials about the US and counselling for foreign students hoping to enroll at US schools and universities.