Home / World News / European Union struggles to produce, send ammunition promised to Ukraine

European Union struggles to produce, send ammunition promised to Ukraine

Breton acknowledged that the EU's over-reliance on so-called soft power and decades of sinking budgets in many European nations had left the bloc exposed

AP Brussels
One way to get more ammunition, said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, was to redirect current EU exports and prioritise Ukraine

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

European Union nations acknowledged on Tuesday that they risk failing to provide Ukraine with the ammunition they pledged to help Kyiv stave off the Russian invasion and win back its territory.

Early this year, EU leaders promised to provide 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine's front line by spring next year in what would have amounted to a serious ramp-up of production. But the 27-nation bloc, for over half a century steeped in a peace, not war message and sheltering under a US military umbrella, is finding it tough to come up with the goods.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The 1 million will not be reached, you have to assume that, said German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, ahead of a meeting of EU defence and foreign affairs ministers in Brussels.

Estonia's defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, said it was crucial to ramp up supply of the ammunition.

Look at Russia. They are producing today more than ever. They are getting shells from North Korea. Europe cannot say that ... Russia and North Korea can deliver and we cannot,'" he said.

Some 300,000 rounds have been delivered from existing stocks in the EU so far. With the rest becoming increasingly elusive to source before spring, Latvian Defence Minister Andris Spruds insisted the original target should not be taken too literally.

Well, of course, 1 million rounds are symbolic. I think aspiration and ambition is important," he said.

On the battlefield, though, the presence of ammunition is the only thing that counts.

In Ukraine's war with Russia, 155mm artillery rounds play a pivotal role. The daily consumption of 6,000 to 7,000 shells highlights its strategic importance. Acquiring 1 million such shells could secure stability for Ukraine for at least half a year, providing a substantial advantage in sustained operations and flexibility on the battlefield, observers said.

EU Commissioner Thierry Breton insisted the industry production target of 1 million rounds could be met by industry. But it is now upon member states to place their orders."

However, member states put the blame on producers.

We have all signed contracts. We've done joint procurement. So industry now has to deliver. It has to step up its game to produce more, said Dutch defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren.

Breton acknowledged that the EU's over-reliance on so-called soft power and decades of sinking budgets in many European nations had left the bloc exposed.

As you well know, it is history, certainly the peace dividend. It is true that we dropped a bit, even significantly, our production capacity, but the industrial base is still there to ramp up production anew, he said.

One way to get more ammunition, said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, was to redirect current EU exports and prioritise Ukraine.

About 40% of the production is being exported to third countries," he said. "So maybe what we have to do is to try to shift this production to the priority one, which is the Ukrainians.

Also Read

EU approve plans to boost anemic ammunition production to help Ukraine

Nato set to boost troops on high alert and increase ammunition production

Why Europe can't give weapons to Ukraine quickly even after 1.5 yrs of war

Arms, ammunition 'looted' from armouries: CBI visit crime scenes in Manipur

Arms, ammunition recovered from Imphal after search op conducted: Police

German govt grants Siemens Energy $8 bn loan guarantee to help secure firm

China's probe into Foxconn aims to disrupt election in Taiwan: Official

Convicted killer of Putin's critic pardoned after fighting against Ukraine

Sri Lankan SC finds Rajapaksa brothers responsible for economic crisis

Global emissions predicted to drop just 2% by 2030, shows UN report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UkraineEuropean Union

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story