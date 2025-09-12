Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen as the country's interim leader, said an official from Nepal president's office, after violent anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign this week.

Karki, 73, is the only woman to have held the post of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal. Widely respected for her tenure, Karki is set to script history by becoming Nepal's first woman prime minister. She was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ran Chandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and Gen Z representatives.

The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 p.m., Kiran Pokharel, President's press advisor said.

At least 51 people have died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence since Monday. The Army finally stepped in late on Wednesday to quell the protests and restore law and order.