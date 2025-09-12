Home / World News / Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil

At least 51 people died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence on Monday and Tuesday

Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki named as Nepal's interim leader amid turmoil
Ex-Chief Justice Sushila Karki | Image: X @KathmanduPost
Reuters Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 8:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nepal's former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has been chosen as the country's interim leader, said an official from Nepal president's office, after violent anti-corruption protests forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to resign this week.
 
Karki, 73, is the only woman to have held the post of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal. Widely respected for her tenure, Karki is set to script history by becoming Nepal's first woman prime minister. She was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ran Chandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and Gen Z representatives.  ALSO READ: Who is Sushila Karki, the choice of GenZs set to lead Nepal's interim govt? 
The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 p.m., Kiran Pokharel, President's press advisor said.
 
At least 51 people have died and more than 1,300 were injured in the violence since Monday. The Army finally stepped in late on Wednesday to quell the protests and restore law and order. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting taken into custody

Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks paused, blames Europe for delays

EU could quit Russian gas in a year with US LNG, says energy chief

Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to support wounded soldiers

China's newest aircraft carrier sails through Taiwan Strait for first time

Topics :India Nepal tiesNepalKP Sharma Oli

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story