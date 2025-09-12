Home / World News / Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting taken into custody

Trump says suspect in Charlie Kirk's fatal shooting taken into custody

Kirk, a strong supporter of Trump, was shot dead while he was taking questions, ironically, on gun violence during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday

Charlie Kirk
Image: Bloomberg
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday said that a suspect in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at a Utah university has been taken into custody.
 
"I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody," Trump told Fox News. He added that a person who knows the suspect had turned him in.
 
Kirk, an ardent backer of Trump, was shot dead while he was taking questions, ironically, on gun violence during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (local time).
 
On Thursday, investigating agencies said ammunition in the shooter's recovered gun had engravings of transgender and anti-fascist aka Antifa ideology, the Wall Street Journal reported.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

