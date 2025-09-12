Home / World News / Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to support wounded soldiers

This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia's full scale invasion (Photo: PTI)
AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members.

Harry's representatives confirmed they were in the capital, Kyiv, on Friday, though they declined to discuss the prince's schedule for security reasons.

This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia's full scale invasion.

We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process, Harry told the Guardian newspaper while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

Harry, a British Army veteran, is the founder of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Ukraine is bidding to host the games in 2029.

The prince's appearance in Ukraine follows a four-day trip to the UK, where he met his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months. The meeting was seen as a first step in repairing frigid relations between Harry and other members of the royal family, which deteriorated after he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020.

Harry and his father last met in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.

Prince Harry's last trip to Ukraine included a visit to the Superhumans Centre, an orthopedic clinic in Lviv that treats wounded military personnel and civilians. The centre provides prosthetic limbs, reconstructive surgery and psychological help free of charge.

Harry's visit Friday come as Russia escalates its war against Ukraine.

It is less than a week after Russia's largest aerial attack on Ukraine since its all-out invasion began more than three years ago an attack in which the main Ukrainian government building was hit.

It also comes just days after numerous Russian drones entered the airspace of Nato member Poland the country Harry traveled through to reach Ukraine.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictPrince HarryUkrainesoldiers

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

