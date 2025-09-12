Prince Harry makes surprise visit to Ukraine to support wounded soldiers

Britain's Prince Harry has arrived in Ukraine for a surprise visit in support of wounded service members.

Harry's representatives confirmed they were in the capital, Kyiv, on Friday, though they declined to discuss the prince's schedule for security reasons.

This is the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia's full scale invasion.

We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process, Harry told the Guardian newspaper while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

Harry, a British Army veteran, is the founder of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries. Ukraine is bidding to host the games in 2029.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry visits UK, sparking talk of possible reunion with King Charles The prince's appearance in Ukraine follows a four-day trip to the UK, where he met his father, King Charles III, for the first time in 19 months. The meeting was seen as a first step in repairing frigid relations between Harry and other members of the royal family, which deteriorated after he and his wife, the former Meghan Markle, gave up royal duties and moved to California in 2020. Harry and his father last met in February 2024, when the prince flew to London after receiving news that Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Harry spent about 45 minutes with Charles before the king flew to his Sandringham country estate to recuperate from his treatment.