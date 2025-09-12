Kremlin says Russia-Ukraine talks paused, blames Europe for delays

The Kremlin said on Friday that there was a pause in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and accused European countries of hindering a process it said that Moscow remained open to.

"The channels of communication are in place and functioning. Our negotiators have the opportunity to communicate through these channels. But for now, it is probably more accurate to say that there is a pause," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The Russian side remains ready to pursue the path of peaceful dialogue. But the fact that the Europeans are hindering this is indeed true," said Peskov.