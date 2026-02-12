Angela Merkel to deliver first Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture in Delhi

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel will deliver the first Dr Manmohan Singh Memorial Lecture in the national capital on February 26, sources said here on Thursday.

The lecture is being organised by the Dr Manmohan Singh Trust.

Merkel, who shared good ties with the former prime minister, will deliver the inaugural lecture series in memory of Singh. She will speak on "Germany and India in times of global change".

Singh, considered the architect of India's economic reforms and a consensus builder in the rough world of politics, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on December 26, 2024. He was 92.