Explosions, gunfire reported as aircraft fly over Venezuelan capital

Residents in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas reported loud explosions and aircraft overflying the city, with multiple areas experiencing power outages.

People also reported hearing gunshots in several areas of Caracas, including the cities of Higuerote and La Guaira near the capital.

The incidents started around 2 a.m. local time, when the first aircraft and detonations were heard by Caracas residents. Explosions occurred near military installments, according to the people.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comments. The White House and Pentagon also didn’t immediately respond to overnight requests for comments on the situation in Venezuela.