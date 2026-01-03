Home / World News / Explosions, gunfire reported as aircraft fly over Venezuelan capital

Explosions, gunfire reported as aircraft fly over Venezuelan capital

People also reported hearing gunshots in several areas in Caracas

Venezuela
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 12:59 PM IST
Residents in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas reported loud explosions and aircraft overflying the city, with multiple areas experiencing power outages.
People also reported hearing gunshots in several areas of Caracas, including the cities of Higuerote and La Guaira near the capital.
 
The incidents started around 2 a.m. local time, when the first aircraft and detonations were heard by Caracas residents. Explosions occurred near military installments, according to the people. 
 
Venezuela’s Information Ministry didn’t immediately reply to a request for comments. The White House and Pentagon also didn’t immediately respond to overnight requests for comments on the situation in Venezuela.
 
US President Donald Trump has accused Venezuela of using oil revenues to fund an array of criminal activities, including drug trafficking and terrorism. As part of Trump’s pressure campaign, US forces have launched strikes on alleged drug trafficking boats that have killed more than 100 people, and seized two oil tankers. Venezuela has denied the allegations and called the US actions illegal.
 
Over the past weeks, the US increased pressure on Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro by issuing sanctions against his relatives and Chinese companies trading with the country’s oil industry.
 
At least seven oil tankers bound for Venezuela turned back on Friday, according to ship movements tracked Friday by Bloomberg, as tensions between the US and the South American country increased. That adds to four that halted journeys to Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of US forces boarding the vessel Skipper in mid-December.
First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

