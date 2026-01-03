South Korean Prez Lee reaffirms 'One-China' stance ahead of state visit

South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung has reaffirmed his country's respect for the One-China principle in an interview with Chinese media outlet CCTV just days before his state visit to China, underscoring Seoul's intention to deepen ties with Beijing amid a shifting regional landscape, reported Global Times.

In the nearly 20-minute conversation aired on CCTV on January 2, Lee described his upcoming trip to China, scheduled from January 4 to 7, 2026, as a key moment for strengthening economic and diplomatic cooperation between the two neighboring nations. The visit, confirmed by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, marks Lee's first official state visit to China since taking office.

Lee used the interview to outline his expectations for what he termed a new phase in China-South Korea relations. With global uncertainties rising, he emphasized that cooperation between Seoul and Beijing is more important than ever, particularly given the deep historical, economic, and geopolitical linkages binding the two countries, reported Global Times. On the sensitive topic of Taiwan, Lee reiterated that South Korea will uphold the consensus reached when diplomatic relations were first established, maintaining a principled respect for the One-China position. He noted that this stance has remained consistent and continues to guide Seoul's approach on the issue. The South Korean leader also discussed trade relations, highlighting that both nations are closely connected economically and can benefit from expanding cooperation in emerging industries. Lee signaled plans to lead a substantial economic delegation of more than 200 business representatives to explore new avenues of joint development, particularly in advanced fields such as artificial intelligence and high technology.