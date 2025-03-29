Home / World News / Fasting month ends, Eid Ul Fitr to be celebrated across Gulf on Sunday

Taking the lead, Saudi Arabia declared that Sunday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr after observers spotted the Shawwal crescent earlier on Saturday evening

The United Arab Emirates' Moon Sighting Committee also announced Sunday as the first day of Eid. | Representative Photo: PTI
Eid Ul Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting and holy month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in most of the Gulf countries on Sunday.

The holy month of Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Taking the lead, Saudi Arabia declared that Sunday will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr after observers spotted the Shawwal crescent earlier on Saturday evening.

Similarly, the Crescent Sighting Committee at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs announced on Saturday evening that the crescent moon was sighted and Sunday will be the first day of Eid in Qatar.

The United Arab Emirates' Moon Sighting Committee also announced Sunday as the first day of Eid.

Most Gulf countries are likely to follow the confirmation with their own announcements.

