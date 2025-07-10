Home / World News / FATF urges increased due diligence for Myanmar amid high-risk status

FATF urges increased due diligence for Myanmar amid high-risk status

FATF has recommended enhanced due diligence measures for risks arising from Myanmar, maintaining its status as a high-risk jurisdiction. The RBI has issued the advisory based on FATF's guidelines

FATF
FATF had earlier identified some jurisdictions as having strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 8:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global body dealing with issues such as money laundering and terror financing, has advised its members to step up due diligence for the risks arising from Myanmar, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
The RBI, in a statement, said Myanmar was added to the list of High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action in October 2022. The status of Myanmar in the list of countries subject to a call for action remains unchanged. The enhanced due diligence measures should be proportionate to the risk arising from Myanmar.
 
FATF has advised member countries that while applying enhanced due diligence, they should ensure that flows of funds for humanitarian assistance, legitimate Non-Profit Organisation (NPO) activities, and remittances are not disrupted.
 
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 by the Ministers of its member jurisdictions. Its objectives are to set standards and promote the effective implementation of legal, regulatory, and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system, the RBI said. 
 
FATF had earlier identified some jurisdictions as having strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. These jurisdictions were placed under Increased Monitoring and developed action plans with FATF to address the issues. Some of the jurisdictions identified include Algeria, Angola, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Croatia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
 
As per the FATF public statement on June 13, 2025, Bolivia and the Virgin Islands (UK) have been added to the list of jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring, while Croatia, Mali, and Tanzania have been removed from this list based on a review by the FATF, the RBI added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

European leaders back new fund, urge investment in war-hit Ukraine

Ahead of Beijing summit, EU seeks to slash rare earth reliance on China

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives confidence vote

Britain, France try to tackle English Channel migrant crossings again

Seven & i profit rises nearly 10%, boosted by overseas convenience stores

Topics :FATFMyanmarMoney laundering Terror funds

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story