FBI investigates hunting stand with clear view of Trump's arrival point

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday (local time) stated that it has launched an investigation after the US Secret Service (USSS) discovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to the area where US President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Fox News reported, citing officials.

According to Fox News, the elevated stand was found on Thursday during routine security checks ahead of the US President's planned return to West Palm Beach.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that while the structure has not yet been linked to any individual, federal agents are actively investigating.

"Prior to the President's return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within the sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," the FBI Director said, as quoted by Fox News. "No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities," he added. Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, confirmed the agency is working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement in Palm Beach County. He added that the stand was identified as part of "advance security preparations" ahead of Trump's arrival and emphasised that there was "no impact to any movements" and no individuals were found at the scene.