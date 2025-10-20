Home / World News / FBI investigates hunting stand with clear view of Trump's arrival point

FBI investigates hunting stand with clear view of Trump's arrival point

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that while the structure has not yet been linked to any individual, federal agents are actively investigating

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation
Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, confirmed the agency is working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement in Palm Beach County | Image: Bloomberg
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday (local time) stated that it has launched an investigation after the US Secret Service (USSS) discovered a suspicious hunting stand with a direct line of sight to the area where US President Donald Trump exits Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport, Fox News reported, citing officials.

According to Fox News, the elevated stand was found on Thursday during routine security checks ahead of the US President's planned return to West Palm Beach.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that while the structure has not yet been linked to any individual, federal agents are actively investigating.

"Prior to the President's return to West Palm Beach, USSS discovered what appeared to be an elevated hunting stand within the sight line of the Air Force One landing zone," the FBI Director said, as quoted by Fox News.

"No individuals were located at the scene. The FBI has since taken the investigatory lead, flying in resources to collect all evidence from the scene and deploying our cell phone analytics capabilities," he added.

Anthony Guglielmi, chief of communications for the Secret Service, confirmed the agency is working closely with the FBI and local law enforcement in Palm Beach County.

He added that the stand was identified as part of "advance security preparations" ahead of Trump's arrival and emphasised that there was "no impact to any movements" and no individuals were found at the scene.

"There was no impact to any movements, and no individuals were present or involved at the location," Guglielmi said, as quoted by Fox News.

"While we are not able to provide details about the specific items or their intent, this incident underscores the importance of our layered security measures," he added.

A law enforcement source further told Fox News that the hunting structure appeared to have been in place "for months".

In July last year, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on him during his campaign in the run-up to the US Presidential election of 2024.

It happened at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 when gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage. Hours after the shooting, Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Two confirmed dead as cargo aircraft skids off Hong Kong runway into sea

'Putin said he'll destroy you': Trump asks Zelenskyy to accept war terms

Bangladesh garment exporters fear $1 bn losses after massive airport fire

Here's why the glass-half-full economy has rarely looked this strong

Trump flags rare earths, fentanyl, soybeans ahead of China trade talks

Topics :Donald TrumpFederal Bureau of InvestigationFBI

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story