Home / World News / Federal judge halts Paramount and Warner merger for at least two weeks

Federal judge halts Paramount and Warner merger for at least two weeks

12 US states, led by California, sued to block Paramount's pending buyout of Warner last week - alleging that such a combination would 'extinguish competition' in Hollywood

paramount, warner bros
The states' top prosecutors called on Warner and Paramount to not close the transaction until after a court had time to "fully evaluate" their claims | Image: Reuters
AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 7:41 AM IST
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A federal judge on Monday ordered Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery to halt their USD 81 billion merger for at least two weeks, allowing states that are challenging the deal more time to see their case through in court.

Twelve states, led by California, sued to block Paramount's pending buyout of Warner last week - alleging that such a combination would "extinguish competition" in Hollywood and lead to fewer choices for consumers, particularly moviegoers and cable customers across the US.

The states' top prosecutors called on Warner and Paramount to not close the transaction until after a court had time to "fully evaluate" their claims.

And when the companies refused, they filed for a temporary restraining order - which is what District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguin granted on Monday. That opens the door to a potential preliminary injunction that the states are also seeking to effectively block the deal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Warner BrosUS Federal agencyHollywoodCalifornia

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 7:41 AM IST

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