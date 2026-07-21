Federal judge halts Paramount and Warner merger for at least two weeks

A federal judge on Monday ordered Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery to halt their USD 81 billion merger for at least two weeks, allowing states that are challenging the deal more time to see their case through in court.

Twelve states, led by California, sued to block Paramount's pending buyout of Warner last week - alleging that such a combination would "extinguish competition" in Hollywood and lead to fewer choices for consumers, particularly moviegoers and cable customers across the US.

The states' top prosecutors called on Warner and Paramount to not close the transaction until after a court had time to "fully evaluate" their claims.