Fire at wedding hall in northern Iraq kills at least 100, injures 150

The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area, they said. That's just outside of the northern city of Mosul, some 335 kilometres northwest of the capital, Baghdad

AP Baghdad
There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze. Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall as an man shouted at firefighters

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 7:55 AM IST
A fire at a wedding hall in northern Iraq killed at least 100 people and injured 150 others, authorities said Wednesday.

The fire happened in Iraq's Nineveh province in its Hamdaniya area, they said. That's just outside of the northern city of Mosul, some 335 kilometres northwest of the capital, Baghdad.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze. Television footage showed charred debris inside of the wedding hall as an man shouted at firefighters.

Health authorities gave the casualty figure via the state-run Iraqi News Agency.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 7:55 AM IST

