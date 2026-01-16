Fire erupts in Seoul's last-remaining shanty town, no casualties reported

A fire on Friday in one of Seoul's last-remaining shanty towns burned makeshift houses and forced dozens of residents to flee, but no casualties were immediately reported.

Much of the fire was under control about six and half hours after the blaze broke out in Guryong village in southern Seoul, fire officials said.

Local fire officer Jeong Gwang-hun told a televised briefing that rescuers were searching each house in the burned area to look for possible victims.

More than 1,200 personnel including firefighters and police officers were deployed to the scene, he said, adding the cause of the fire was under investigation.